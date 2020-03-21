Kenny Rogers, the country music legend who had over 20 Top 10 hits, has passed away at 81. With his husky-warm vocals, Rogers fronted unforgettable songs such as “The Gambler,” which lead to a series of movies based on the character in the lyrics, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town,” “Lady,” and “Islands In the Stream,” his duet with Dolly Parton. Fans of The Big Lebowski (of which there are plenty here in Louisville), will also remember his late-60s psychedelic period that birthed “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)”. The artist’s family announced his passing on Rogers’ Twitter, saying he died Friday night from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by family.