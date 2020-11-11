Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter with a vision for a reimagined South. Her newest EP, They’ll Never Keep Us Down (a nod to the Hazel Dickens tune) is a strong stance on social justice, covering the likes of Nina Simone, Kris Kristofferson, and John Prine in her rendition of “Sam Stone,” released today. It follows the release of the first single, Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam” featuring Adia Victoria and Kyshona Armstrong. The EP also features Devon Gilfillian on a cover of “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free.” All seven tracks will be available November 20th.

They’ll Never Keep Us Down will also be released on two different limited edition vinyls: a red vinyl benefiting Hood to the Holler, a non-profit organization addressing racial injustice in Kentucky and beyond, and a blue vinyl benefiting Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, in support of the health and safety of coal miners. Proceeds from the single released today will benefit women veterans for Veteran’s Day.

Listen to “Sam Stone” now!