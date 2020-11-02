Kentucky singer/songwriter Kelsey Waldon will release a new covers EP on November 20th that features Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam” with special guests Adia Victoria and Kyshona Armstrong. Devon Gilfillian also shows up on a tune. It’s a release for the times with relevant songs to Black Lives Matter and our current political situations. The track list for They’ll Never Keep Us Down is:

“The Law Is for Protection of the People”

“Ohio”

“Mississippi Goddam” featuring Adia Victoria & Kyshona Armstrong

“Sam Stone”

“They’ll Never Keep Us Down”

“With God On Our Side”

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” featuring Devon Gilfillian

Listen to “Mississippi Goddam” now!