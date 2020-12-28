King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have taken a unique approach to the world of bootleg music. Instead of taking a stance against the unofficial releases, they have taken a step to make the releases more… well, official. The Australian outfit have launched a new portion of their website called “Bootlegger” where fans and indie labels have access to free masters of K.G. material. The majority of the collection is live albums and demos that the band has made available through Bandcamp in the past. They have also included a new rarities album, Teenage Gizzard, and Polygondwanaland, their 2017 full-length which was previously distributed as a free download.

In a statement on the “Bootlegger” site, the band invites distributors and listeners to take the music, saying, “Yo indie labels, bootleggers, fans, weirdos. We’ve got a deal for ya… If anyone wants to release these albums, you’re free to do so. Below you’ll find links to audio master files and cover art. Feel free to get creative with it if you like – it’s yours.” They even plan to participate in the distribution process saying, “Only deal is you’ve gotta send us some of them to sell on GIZZVERSE.COM – whatever you feel is a fair trade is cool with us.”

They even suggest “Ideas: double LPs, 7”, remix, reimagined cover art, bizarre looking wax, live show box sets, tapes. Or keep it simple – that’s totally ok. Anyone keen?!”

This announcement follows the release of their most recent live album Chunky Shrapnel, and the November studio release K.G.