Prolific Australian band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard dropped two new projects yesterday: a new full length album, and a previously unreleased live recording. The new studio album, K.G., is a direct product of these strange and uncertain times, composed during the global pandemic and recorded from the band members’ separate quarantine spaces. It was described in a statement as “the next chapter of the band’s previous explorations into microtonal tunings, first captured on their acclaimed 2017 album Flying Microtonal Banana.”

The other project is a live recording, aptly titled Live in S.F. ‘16. The 13-track offering was captured at The Independent in San Francisco during the band’s 2016 tour.

Both albums are available to stream now!



