King Krule’s Archy Marshall calls Kyle Meredith to discuss Man Alive! Parts of the set were originally heard as acoustic versions in a short film released late in 2019, and Marshall says that while it was done in part to appease his label, it also served as a tribute to his love of the guitar. The experimental songwriter also details the effects of recently becoming a parent has had on his work, writing about depression in the past tense, and getting inspiration from French film aliens. We also hear about collaborating with Nilufer Yanya on “(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On” and how, as he says, he just properly heard The Beatles for the first time while producing this LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.