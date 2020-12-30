Kiss’s Paul Stanley and Landmarks Live creator Dan Catullo sit down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s upcoming New Year’s Eve show, which is said to be the legendary group’s biggest show ever, complete with world breaking records that include a million dollars worth of Pyro. Catullo tells us of safely producing a show of this magnitude during a pandemic and doing it live from Dubi to a virtual audience around the world, while Stanley details the importance of bringing people together and how he makes a show that people will watch online compelling for them at home. The frontman also speaks about his unstoppable positive outlook, an update on the debut record from his side band Soul Station, impressing Rod Stewart with new music, and the eventual continuation of the End of the Road Tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.