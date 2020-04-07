Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan speaks with Kyle Meredith to update us on all of the band’s 2020 happenings. That starts with the new single “Where you Are,” a song that details the loneliness of tour life and missing loved ones back home, and sets up their yet-to-be formally announced new album. And while dates and titles are still to come, Garrigan takes us through the reasons they chose to self-produce this time, recording the entire record in a kitchen, and still achieving big sounds from that small room. For themes, the LP takes a hard look into anxiety and mental health, not surprising since the frontman has been working with Adam Clayton of U2’s Walk In My Shoes charity, which aims to break the stigma and raise awareness of mental health. We also get a charming story of a trip the band recently took to India and that involves a freeway chase by a super fan.

Listen at the interview above and then check out the videos below!