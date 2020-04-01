What a marvelous idea!

Today, Kentucky Performing Arts, in partnership with Brown-Forman, announced #KPAatHome, a FREE, daily virtual concert series for music fans to enjoy live performances from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

#KPAatHome was created to “connect people through the arts in these uncertain times and provide local artists with paying gigs as their livelihood is impacted by the COVID-19 social distancing protocols.”

Beginning this Sunday, April 5, nightly performances will be streamed on KPA’s Facebook page. Viewers can watch live or view the saved video later. Here’s the initial roster:

To get you ready, here’s a clip of Ben Sollee performing “Pieces of You” with Kentucky Native at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in 2018. (Video shot by darkstarflashes)

