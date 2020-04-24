#KPAatHome, a FREE, daily virtual concert series for music fans to enjoy live performances from the comfort and safety of their own homes, continues with some of our favorite artists– and we might be a little biased when it comes to the next two!

Tonight at 8pm WFPK Bluegrass Evolution host Aaron Bibelhouser will be joined by his wife, Cami Glauser, and will debut their new song “Breathe.”

Tomorrow night at 8pm, WFPK nighttime host and Jesse Lees frontman Otis Junior will perform solo and give us a sneak peek at a song that will be released later this year with Dr. Dundiff.

#KPAatHome was created to “connect people through the arts in these uncertain times and provide local artists with paying gigs as their livelihood is impacted by the COVID-19 social distancing protocols.”

The nightly performances are streamed on KPA’s Facebook page. Viewers can watch live or view the saved video later.

Here’s Aaron Bibelhauser and Relic performing on WFPK Live Lunch:

Live Lunch Encore – Aaron Bibelhauser & Relic We're reliving the best of Live Lunch with our own Aaron Bibelhauser and his long-time band Relic performing songs from "Lovin’ and Leavin,'" a Bluegrass Tribute to Mickey Clark! Listen on-air or watch the full show here, and if you want more videos like this, check out our YouTube page where there's just SO MUCH MUSIC. Posted by 91.9 WFPK on Thursday, March 19, 2020

And Otis Junior with the Jesse Lees on WFPK Live Lunch:

The Jesse Lees – Live at WFPK The Jesse Lees, fronted by the inimitable Otis Junior, are our guests for Live Lunch this week! They're releasing their new EP “Yo’ Mama Was Wrong” May 12th at Headliners Music Hall. Z.Lynn Harris and DJ Prymtime are also on the bill Posted by 91.9 WFPK on Friday, May 4, 2018

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream