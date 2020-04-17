#KPAatHome, a FREE, daily virtual concert series for music fans to enjoy live performances from the comfort and safety of their own homes continues with some more of our favorite local artists!

#KPAatHome was created to “connect people through the arts in these uncertain times and provide local artists with paying gigs as their livelihood is impacted by the COVID-19 social distancing protocols.”

The nightly performances are streamed on KPA’s Facebook page. Viewers can watch live or view the saved video later.

To get you ready, here’s the fabulous Carly Johnson performing at WFPK Live Lunch…

Carly Johnson on WFPK Live Lunch Louisville's own @Carly Johnson performed at Live Lunch in 2015! #40DaysOfForecastle Posted by 91.9 WFPK on Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream