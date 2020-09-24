Kurt Vile has announced a new EP that features a an extra-special collaboration.

Speed, Sound, Lonely KV comes out October 2nd and consists of two originals, a cover of “Cowboy” Jack Clements’ “Gone Girl”, and not only a cover of John Prine‘s “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness”, but Prine himself joins Vile on “How Lucky”, from Prine’s 1979 album, Pink Cadillac.

Vile referred to the collaboration as “Probably the single most special musical moment in my life,” adding, “The truth is John was my hero for a long time when he came into The Butcher Shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me. And, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn’t hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night.

A couple nights later we were playing “How Lucky” together again; this time onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on New Year’s Eve at the turn of 2020. Nothing like seeing John and his band of musical brothers and family and friends playing into the new decade in front of an adoring audience on that stage in Nashville, Tennessee … and, yup, that’s just how lucky we all got that night.”

