L7‘s Scatter the Rats album came out last year on Joan Jett‘s Blackheart Records and now their friendship has come full circle as the band apply their raucous charms to a Jett fan-favorite.

Joan Jett released her version of “Fake Friends” in 1983 and even lends her distinctive guitar and vocals to the cover. You’re gonna wanna crank this one up!

