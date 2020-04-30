Our friends at La La Land kick off their new bi-monthly “Isolation Jam” series tonight at 9PM EST with Louisville’s own BOA!

“In an effort to still be able to share community and music in these times, the folks at La La Land were able to pre-record a slew of performances over the last few weeks from some of their regular clients with a range of both local favorites and up and coming artists/bands. The videos, as expected from the studio, will feature top notch video and sound quality. These will be streamed bi-monthly and comments will be open for fans, bands and series producer Anne Gauthier to share community, laughs and music excitement together. These sessions will stream live on Headliners, Production Simple and La La Land’s Facebook Live.”

To get you ready, check out BOA performing on WFPK Live Lunch:

