Two of our favorite artists performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week!

Here’s Mt. Joy performing “Strangers” (and don’t forget they’re with The Lumineers 3/10 at the KFC Yum! Center. In fact, click HERE for a chance to win tickets to the show!)

And making her television debut, here’s Caroline Rose (who also plays Forecastle Fest in July!) with “Feel the Way I Do”…

