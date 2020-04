While many artists are pushing back album releases due to COVID-19, Laura Marling is actually moving hers up!

Instead of summer, Marling has decided to release Song For Our Daughter this Friday, saying, “In light of the change to all our circumstances, I saw no reason to hold back on something that, at the very least, might entertain, and at its best, provide some sense of union.” Check out the beautiful “Held Down”…

