Laura Marling speaks with Kyle Meredith about her latest LP, Song For Our Daughter. The British singer-songwriter tells of the importance of challenging herself on the new set of songs, which brought in a bit of her new found style from her work in the side-project, LUMP. Marling is currently studying psychoanalysis and discusses the impact that its had on both of the projects, the importance of distinguishing the author from the product, responding to other pieces of art of a means for a song, her role in arming the next generation, and taking a bit of inspiration from Paul McCartney and Paul Simon. She also tells us the next LUMP record is complete as well as the story behind giving livestream guitar lessons.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.