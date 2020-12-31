Thank God for music in this tumultuous year of grief, loss, quarantine, pandemic, fires, and floods. It’s been incredibly challenging for so many and my heart goes out to everyone. 2020 can suck it! One good thing, however, has been the music that was released this year. I’m grateful WFPK could give voice to many musicians who’s tours were cancelled and plans for their albums disrupted, not to mention loss of income and work, with venues being shut down all over the country. My heart goes out to these musicians, local and national, and to all the people who make live and recorded music possible. Praying for a better year ahead and a return to some normalcy. All of that being said, I wanted to share with you some of my favorite recordings of the year with my top 10 picks at the top of this playlist. Also, thank you so much for supporting WFPK this year and always. Please support your favorite musicians and live music when it returns. Peace to you and yours.

Laura Shine