Laura Veirs will release a new album next week and we have more insight into it with this third single.

My Echo comes out October 23rd and will feature contributions from My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, Karl Blau, and M. Ward.

Veirs calls the LP her “my songs knew I was getting divorced before I did album” and that her “conscious mind was trying as hard as I could to keep my family together but my subconscious mind was working on the difficult struggles in my marital life.”

Of her new tune Veirs said, “This song is a dream that we can and will live in a more peaceful, loving world – and a world with more personal freedoms, too. I love how these wishes are embodied in the movements of the dancers. We look free and happy because we were.”

Check out the video for “Another Space and Time”…

