Leslie Odom Jr. jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Christmas Album, his second venture into holiday music. Odom tells us about the challenge of writing original Christmas songs, adding his own mark to classics, covering Sara Bareilles, and re-recording his song Cold with Sia. The Hamilton star (Aaron Burr) also discusses what life’s been like since the Broadway juggernaut landed on Disney + and the scoop on his upcoming movie One Night In Miami, which is directed by Regina King and has him playing Sam Cooke next to a young Cassius Clay and Malcom X.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.