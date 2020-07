If you saw Lettuce at Forecastle last year or at the Mercury Ballroom in January, you know the sort of epic show this funk/jazz/soul/jam/psychedelic/experimental collective puts on!

Now the band have shared a video recorded earlier this year in Austin, Texas, with Austin-based sitarist Indrajit Banerjee, that is jaw-dropping in its musicianship. Check out “Moksha”…

