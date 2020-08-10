You read that right.

Levi’s Vintage Clothing line has unveiled a fashion campaign inspired by the 80’s Louisville music scene that paved the way for what became known as “grunge”.

According to their website:

“In the early 1980s, deep within the teenage bedrooms of Louisville, Kentucky, a new sound was taking shape. Teenagers were emerging from the local punk and hardcore scenes and forming bands. What they shared was an unorthodox songwriting approach and an uncompromising attitude. Their music became the driving influence of ’90s post-rock — paving the way for Seattle’s transformative grunge scene.

On several occasions, these Louisville bands seemed ready to break out and become the next big thing. But an unwillingness to compromise kept them just below the surface, solidifying their place in music history as true underground originals.”

The site continues with this dubious addition:

“Their uniform of choice was a pair of classic ’80s Levi’s® 501® Jeans mixed with strong graphic elements and DIY attitude. With this collection, we celebrate these artists and the legacy they left behind.”

Their Instagram page thanks LUMA (Louisville Underground Music Archive) for “providing access to the invaluable ephemera in their archive” and for helping the collection to “connect with the local music community.”

They also recommend checking out LUMA which, in our minds, is a much better idea than an over-priced flannel shirt.

