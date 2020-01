If you haven’t heard of Lexington, Kentucky’s band Lylak, you have now, and consider yourself lucky to be in the know. Their new EP Leave It to Light is full of songs with great harmony and instrumentation. Just a listen to this one song “Beggar” was enough to know there is something special happening in the Bluegrass State. The band consists of Gideon Maki (Guitar/Vocals), Zachary Martin (Drums), Elizabeth Varnado (Violin/Guitar/Vocals), and Paul Varnado (Bass/Synth).