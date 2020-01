We were impressed with the new album by Lexington, Kentucky’s John Anglin called Cause & Effect. It’s his debut album with some really nice heartfelt and honest tunes. The song “The Wheels Keep Rollin”.

John says “Ultimately the song deals with life, love, loss, greed, and mankind’s selfish tendencies. All the while accepting that things and that people are going to be what they’re going to be but still questioning the underlying reason and cause for why these things are the way that they are.”