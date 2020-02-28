Lexington band Sunmates just released a new song called “Unlearn” inspired by a local group in Lexington called Unlearn Fear + Hate, which works to heal communities from years of learned fear and prejudice. Their goals resonate with what the band’s been working to accomplish with their music. The band will donate the sales from their bandcamp page to Unlearn Fear + Hate as well.
502unes
February 28, 2020
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
