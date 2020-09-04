Lianne La Havas speaks with Kyle Meredith about her self-titled LP, which she says represents her truest self after taking back artistic control of her writing and producing. The concept album tells the story of a relationship from beginning to end, and the songwriter discusses how some of those songs changed in meaning while being written over a long period of time. La Havas also covers Radiohead’s Weird Fishes as the centerpiece of the set and tells us what the song says within the story, as well as the importance of mood, and taking inspiration from the 70s for her recording process.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.