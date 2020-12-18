The life and times of Rick James will be chronicled in the upcoming biographical television series Super Freak. Universal Studio Group’s UCP is developing the limited series, and it will focus on the late artist’s rise to fame and subsequent legal obstacles. The Hollywood Reporter says the studio is describing the show as “a funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime”. Screenwriter Randy McKinnon of Netflix’s Grand Army is handling the script, and James’ daughter, Ty James, is one of the executive producers.

She’s excited about the series and says “We are truly ecstatic about this new project with UCP and extremely excited to work with the writer Randy McKinnon.” James goes on to say, “We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some. This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. Get ready for the ride of your lives — the story of James A. Johnson, aka Rick James.”

No release date has been scheduled, as no network or streaming service has picked up the series thus far, according to Variety.