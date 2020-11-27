Rapper Lil Wayne has chosen to remind listeners where he came from, and plans to release the mixtape No Ceilings 3 on DatPiff today. The culture may be on a different trajectory these days, but during the rise of Lil Wayne, the art of the mixtape was an essential avenue to the top. Hip-hop fans remember the era in the late 2000’s-early 2010’s when up and coming emcees would use instrumental tracks of already-popular songs to showcase their skills to new fans. Lil Wayne is often the first name that comes to mind when the mixtape era is mentioned, as he built much of his career on his successes there.

He told Complex, “The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it.” After a controversial meeting with Donald Trump before the presidential election, Wayne has shied away from politics for the time being to focus on releasing more music. Online mixtape distributor DatPiff is set to release the follow-up to 2015’s No Ceilings 2 and 2009’s No Ceilings today, just like old times. The exact release time has not been announced.