listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Canadian trio Braids are back with “Shadow Offering”, their first studio album in five years! Their brand of art-pop is infectious, theatrically dramatic, and a whole lot of fun. Just check out the video for their latest single, “Young Buck“.

Lead singer Raphaelle Standell-Preston spoke about the intention of the song: “We wrote this song to capture the nervous anticipation of desire, the delicate chase of seduction, the highs and lows of obsession, and the humor in between. To want to possess someone, make them desire you, fall for you, only to learn that to lust is not to love.”