listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Cut Worms is the recording project of Brooklyn-based musician/graphic designer Max Clarke. His new single is “Sold My Soul”. The hauntingly catchy tune, with it’s a high lonesome sound blended with the right amount of twang, gives it an old-timey feel. It’s the first taste we get of his upcoming new double album, “Nobody Lives Here Anymore”, available October 9 via Jagjaguwar.

“Sold My Soul” takes a look back and ahead at the choices we make, with a thinly veiled punchline to soften the blow. Over jaunty guitar, Max’s voice is expressive as he sings “I sold my soul somewhere so long ago // Oh I didn’t think too much at the time I was young and I didn’t know // oh till I saw it late one night on the antique road show // expert collectors to appraise.”