listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Elvis Perkins shares the latest single ‘See Monkey’ from his new album, ‘Creation Myths’, out now via MIR/Petaluma Records.

Elvis says,“‘See Monkey’ is an ‘everything’s gonna be alright’ sort of song, a ‘we’re all only returning to the source’ sort of song, from the monkey that is me to the monkey that is you.”