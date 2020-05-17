listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Fontaines D.C. has delivered the first taste of their upcoming release with the title track, A Hero’s Death. Front man for the band, Grian Chatten, says the idea for the song “was influenced by a lot of the advertising I was seeing – the repetitive nature of these uplifting messages that take on a surreal and scary feel the more you see them.” It’s the mantra-like repetition of the line “life ain’t always empty” that balances a thin line between sincere and insincere. Is it a reassurance, or a plea for validation?

The band was fortunate to have Aiden Gillen, from Game of Thrones and The Wire make a starring appearance in the surreal video for A Hero’s Death. The album is due out July 31 via Partisan Records.