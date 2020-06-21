listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

He just might be the biggest British musician you’ve never heard of. Meet Gerry Cinnamon. His career has been anything but typical. Rising from a self-released debut album, Gerry has become a genuine phenomenon, headlining and selling out stadiums and arenas. His anthemic songs with great hooks mixed with social commentary have won over audiences around the world. Check out his latest single, Where We’re Going, from his recently-released album, The Bonny. Here’s how he describes it:

“I wrote years ago at a dark time in my life. Folk can attach their own meaning to it but really it’s about being in a shit place with no way out, mixed with a gentle reminder to hold onto whatever wee dream you have. A mixture of dark stuff with some positive reality.”

Where We’re Going is a great introduction to his work. We loved it on first listen!