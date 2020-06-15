listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Gracie and Rachel, the collaborative duo of keyboardist Gracie Coates and violinist Rachel Ruggles, have been praised by NPR to “mix pop and classical in stark, infectious ways” and “make unforgettable, surprising music.” The duo validates both of these claims with the release of “Trust,” a transcendent demonstration of their evocative, pristine orchestral-pop that is as hypnotizing as it is thought-provoking. Trust serves as the first taste of what’s to come from the duo’s forthcoming sophomore album on Ani DiFranco’s Righteous Babe Records.