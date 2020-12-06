listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Inspired by global pop superstar Dua Lipa, “Straight to the Morning”, the latest track from the electronic outfit Hot Chip that features Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker, was recorded shortly before the pandemic lock-down.

Here’s what Hot Chip had to say about the song: (It’s).. “a disco anthem about going out, for a time when people really can’t, and it features our friend Jarvis Cocker urging us to go ‘straight through until the break of dawn,’” “Somehow he seems an unlikely figure in this all, and we like it that way.”