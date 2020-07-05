listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Japanese Canadian singer songwriter Jonah Yano mixes his soulful, genre blurring vocals with searing, personal lyrics. He just released his debut album, souvenir, on Innovative Leisure. It’s an intensely personal album touching on family separation, healing, and reconciling with the past. We love the new single appropriately titled, delicate. It’s a dreamy little ballad that caught our ears immediately.

Jonah says the track “buries itself somewhere in imagination. It’s like having a song stuck in your head. But, instead of a song, it’s a person, or rather the idea you’re starting to form of a person in the future of your lives together. It’s all just daydreaming.” Get to know Jonah Yano!

