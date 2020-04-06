listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

We can’t get enough of Magic, the new single from Congolese-born London-based soul singer Jordan Mackampa. It’s an uplifting tune with catchy melody and infectious rhythm. His vocal style reflects his influences from Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, and Curtis Mayfield.

When asked about the tune, Jordan describes it this way: “This is a bossa nova/samba/ infused feel-good kinda track about when you can’t get someone off your mind. You’ve had one taste, and you want more!” Exactly! Once you give it a listen, you’ll want more. Jordan Mackampa’s new album, Foreigner, is out now.