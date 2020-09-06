listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

“Footnotes” is the latest single from Land of Talk, the Montreal-based band led by vocalist/guitarist Elizabeth Powell. It’s the juxtaposition of the upbeat melody and dreamy wall of fuzzed-out guitars set against lyrics that include “your psychotic thoughts” that make the song a standout. One of many on their new album, “Indistinct Conversations”, out now via Saddle Creek.

The song came together while Powell was hiding from an angry neighbor. “I locked myself in my house after he ripped up my fence by the cover of night. He and his goons would always end up harassing me, and skulking outside in my back driveway, and just being generally disgusting. I wound up being scared to leave my house that day and wrote ‘Footnotes,’ just losing myself in the repetitive, meditative guitar parts. I think I played that for six hours just to put myself in a trance state and not panic.”