listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

OK, we may be a bit biased, but Held Down, a new song from Laura Marling, is one of our favorites at the moment. With a memorable pop melody, and lush vocal layers that feature her harmonizing with herself, it might remind you of Joni Mitchell in the 1970’s. It tells the story of someone who finds the strength to leave their current situation. It’s just one of the many beautiful tracks on her just-released 7th album, Song For Our Daughter.