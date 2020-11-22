listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

“Help Me”, the jittery new single from Low Cut Connie is a plea for understanding at a time when compassion is running in short supply. “That’s me shooting straight from the hip,” says band front-man Adam Weiner. “I just sorta opened up my brain for a quick second and spit this out. Listening back later, it feels very real.” The single appears on the new album Private Lives out now via Contender Records.

Adam also self-directed the video and explains, “We had big plans for the video, an elaborate dance piece. But quarantine changed the deal. It became a no-frills, anti-production piece. Naked in every sense of the word. I brought all the psychic terrors of this time into the room and just tried to sweat it out.”