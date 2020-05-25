listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Low Cut Connie returns with Private Lives, the title track from their forthcoming double-album release. It’s an upbeat piano-driven rocker that delves into what front man Adam Weiner calls the “town freaks” of his native Philadelphia.

“I am fascinated by how people live, what they do to get by day-to-day, and what they choose to show the world, The outward-facing world, that is our culture, but what I’m interested in is what we call subculture…private lives.”

We’re fascinated as well! We love this first taste and are looking forward to the full album release later this year via Contender Records/MidCitizen Records.