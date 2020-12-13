listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Having been in total lock-down since the Covid outbreak and hand surgery, Irish singer songcrafter Mark Geary has had plenty of time for reflection and songwriting. Spectre, his latest song, was one of many that he’s written and recorded in his home, a perfect spot for isolation, located in a forest. The hauntingly beautiful tune also features Glen Hansard on backing vocals, guitar, and piano.

Mark says “Spectre is a haunting song to me. It comes from a place of understanding and forgiveness. It’s about loss, grief, desire – ancient stuff. I have benefited from living in the forest, surrounded by nature.”

Spectre is out now via SonaBLAST! Records