Million Miles is the brainchild of LA based/ Franco/ British soul singer Sophie Baudry. Trained at Boston’s renowned Berklee College of Music, she felt the pull of American soul music and artists like Ray Charles and Bill Withers so she made her way to Nashville to write and record her new EP, Escape. You can hear those classic retro-soul influences on her upbeat new single, “Dance With Me.”