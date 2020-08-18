listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Meet Dutch singer-songwriter Nana Adjoa! After studying jazz at the Amsterdam Conservatory, Nana started to release her poetic blend of soul, folk, and jazz in 2017. The multi-instrumentalist has just dropped her new single, “She’s Stronger”, a dreamy-pop tune that has her contemplating independence and self-worth. It has us anxiously looking forward to her debut album release, “Big Dreaming Ants”, out September 25th via Bloomer Records!

“I used to think of myself as a pretty independent person, and then you meet someone, a woman, who is actually really that person you imagined yourself to be. She’s stronger, better, more real, more independent, more free, more everything. She’s a version of yourself you want to be.” – Nana Adjoa