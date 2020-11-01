listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

The Resistance Revival Chorus, a collective of more than 70 women and non-binary singers, formed in the wake of the 2017 Women’s March. Since then, the group has been involved in numerous activist causes. They’ve just released their debut album This Joy out now via Righteous Babe Records. The album features original compositions along with protest classics. The album is 100% created by women, non-binary artists and features special guests Rhiannon Giddens, Valerie June and Deva Mahal.

Check out their powerful version of the classic Woody Guthrie protest song, All You Fascists Bound To Lose, featuring Rhiannon Giddens. Timeless and certainly timely!