listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

On their upbeat soulful new track, Get Famous, The Mountain Goats delve into the pitfalls of fame. No one writes songs quite like frontman John Darnielle, and this song is a prime example. Taken from their latest release, Getting Into Knives, out now on Merge Records, it’s the band at their best. The quirky bobblehead video is a must see!