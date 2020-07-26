listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

We fell in love with “This is What You Did”, the new single from This is the Kit, on first listen! Kate Stables, the multi-instrumentalist and folk artist behind the moniker, has been performing nonstop as part of The National’s live ensemble over the past few years. She’s set to release the new album, Off Off On, October 23, via Rough Trade Records.

Kate explains the meaning behind lead single “This Is What You Did” as “A bit of a panic attack song. The negative voices of other people that are your own voice. Or are they? Hard to say when you’re in this kind of a place. How to get out of this place? Needing to get outside more. Cosmically topical what with these recent days of inside all the time. Knowing the things, you should do because they’re good for you and make you feel better but for some reason you still stay inside and fester in your own self-doubt and regret and self-loathing. Fun times! We all get into negative mind loops sometimes. Especially when you’re not getting the fresh air and outside time you need to stay healthy.”

We’re anxiously looking forward to the album release. In the meantime, savor the first taste!