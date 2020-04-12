listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Waxahatchee is the indie music project of Katie Crutchfield, and we’re longtime fans. Her new album release, Saint Cloud, is her best work to date. One of our favorite tracks on the record is Lilacs, proves that point. Check out the song’s backstory from Katie, then give it a listen:



“Lilacs was the last song i wrote for the record and it’s mostly just about obsessive/negative thought patterns. It’s about backsliding into old behaviors that don’t serve you and sort of letting your worst-self get the best of you. I think that when people are in that mindset they can really try to turn the blame onto other people, so the song sort of plays out like a conflict you’d have with someone you love. It’s meant to capture that moment of heat that happens right when you realize you’re wrong or that your issue is more with yourself than with someone else – being flawed and fragile but making progress inch by inch. The chorus serves as a sweet little resolve. I wanted it to feel like the light at the end of the tunnel and the reminder that it can always and often does get better.”