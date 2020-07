In the 2018 reboot of “A Star is Born” it was Bradley Cooper‘s voice you heard on “Maybe It’s Time” as his character “Jackson Maine”, but in real life the lovely tune was written by Jason Isbell.

Now Isbell has shared his original demo version, recorded and produced by Dave Cobb.

Pretty sure Lady Gaga‘s character, “Ally”, would’ve swooned at this version, too.

Maybe It's Time (Demo) b/w Alabama Sky by Jason Isbell

