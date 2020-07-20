Some of our favorite artists have shared some new tracks you’re gonna want to check out!

Gorillaz have released another installment in their Song Machine series, with ScHoolboy Q on board as they pay homage to the ubiquitous 80’s arcade game, “PAC-MAN”…

We also have a short-but-sweet new release from Sylvan Esso…

The Regrettes have shared a new track, along with a fun, accompanying video. Check out “I Love Us”…

And we have another look at Matt Berninger‘s upcoming debut solo album, Serpentine Prison. “Distant Axis” was co-written by Walter Martin of The Walkmen and the video was directed by The National frontman’s brother, Tom, who also appears in the clip. Bonus: Matt Berninger’s dog also appears!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream