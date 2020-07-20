Tracks
July 20, 2020

Some of our favorite artists have shared some new tracks you’re gonna want to check out!

Gorillaz have released another installment in their Song Machine series, with ScHoolboy Q on board as they pay homage to the ubiquitous 80’s arcade game, “PAC-MAN”…

We also have a short-but-sweet new release from Sylvan Esso

The Regrettes have shared a new track, along with a fun, accompanying video. Check out “I Love Us”…

And we have another look at Matt Berninger‘s upcoming debut solo album, Serpentine Prison. “Distant Axis” was co-written by Walter Martin of The Walkmen and the video was directed by The National frontman’s brother, Tom, who also appears in the clip. Bonus: Matt Berninger’s dog also appears!

